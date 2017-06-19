Who Earns More: Sookie St. James or Sherlock Holmes?

If you're like most TV viewers, you've had a moment of confused outrage while watching Friends, trying to figure out how on earth these people can afford to live in such swanky, spacious Manhattan apartments on their random salaries. Well, a recent rundown on Glassdoor has cleared up any confusion about how much your favorite TV characters make (even if the actors portraying them make 7,000 times more). Curious to know how much Detective Holmes or Deputy Director Leslie Knope pulls in each year? Keep reading to find out.