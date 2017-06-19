 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Who Earns More: Sookie St. James or Sherlock Holmes?
Job Search
How to Stay Positive When Your Job Search Stalls
Career
7 Tips to Negotiating the Raise You Deserve
Career
Professional Rejection Is a Part of Life — Here's How to Handle It Graciously
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Who Earns More: Sookie St. James or Sherlock Holmes?

If you're like most TV viewers, you've had a moment of confused outrage while watching Friends, trying to figure out how on earth these people can afford to live in such swanky, spacious Manhattan apartments on their random salaries. Well, a recent rundown on Glassdoor has cleared up any confusion about how much your favorite TV characters make (even if the actors portraying them make 7,000 times more). Curious to know how much Detective Holmes or Deputy Director Leslie Knope pulls in each year? Keep reading to find out.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Benedict CumberbatchSalaryCareer
Join The Conversation
Humor
The 18 Stages of Feeling Left Out
by Brittney Stephens
Benedict Cumberbatch Has No Interest in Joining Social Media
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch Has No Interest in Joining Social Media
by Brittney Stephens
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter Doctor Strange Premiere
Celebrity Pregnancies
Benedict Cumberbatch and His Pregnant Wife Hit the Red Carpet in London
by Monica Sisavat
How to Deal With Being Interrupted
Career
The 2 Best Tactics For When You Are (Inevitably) Interrupted at Work
by Kate Emswiler
Benedict Cumberbatch "Surprise Bachelorette" Sketch on SNL
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch Rocks Booty Shorts and Makes Out With a Dead Grandma on SNL
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds