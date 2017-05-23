 Skip Nav
How to Prepare For a Performance Review

5 Tips For a Successful Performance Review

Don't fret about your upcoming performance review; see it as a chance for you to speak up and shine. Remember it's always more productive to focus on the positive instead of lingering on the negative. Some prep beforehand will ease your anxiety, so here are some tips to succeed at your performance review:

  • Make a list of talking points. A good performance review is a two-sided discussion. Don't go into the meeting without anything prepared, expecting your manager to lead the conversation. Write down some topics and important highlights you want to bring up during the conversation and prepare some answers for potential questions.
  • Read your old notes. If you had a performance review last year, read over your old notes to prep for your upcoming one. See what your goals were, what you are continuing to do well, and note any improvements.
  • Ask for a heads-up. If you're new and this is your first review, ask your boss about what kind of questions you should be expecting and what you're going to be evaluated on. You can even ask your co-workers on what the process is like.
  • Journal your work achievements. If you haven't already started taking record of your big wins somewhere, start now. Refresh your memory by going over old emails, data, and saved files. Even if your performance review is a while away, begin your list, so you're not scrambling to put it together at the last moment. You might forget something if you're rushing.
  • Prep before you request a raise. The prospect of asking for a raise may cause you to panic, but it shouldn't be scary. In fact, experts think the reason women earn less is because they don't ask for more. Read these tips on how to negotiate the raise you deserve.

Image Source: ShopStyle Photography
Product Credit: Stella McCartney Pants, Sandro Turtleneck, Miansai Cuff, Wary Parker Opticals, Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
