Fun Ways to Teach Your Kids About Money

The sun is shining brightly on your life as your goblet of success "runneth over." Your career is flourishing while your children joyfully romp through childhood. You're preparing for the future and focused on financial wellness, and it's awesome! And passing down your financial wisdom to the next generation, your family, is certainly something you want to be both valuable and fun for everyone.

As a parent, leading by example is paramount. At each stage of your children's development, you have the opportunity to employ deliberate strategies to train them in their understanding of money so that they can make sound, independent financial decisions as adults. Educating your children about money should include practical application of skills in realistic financial situations.

Every day you take financial action. Here are some fun ways to include your children in the financial process that will impart lasting knowledge and prepare them for their own financial path one day.