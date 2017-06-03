 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How to Sleep Your Way to the Top
Budget Tips
21 Little Ways to Save Money Every Day
Budget Tips
7 Ways to Make $50 in a Day
Job Search
The 1 Word You Need to Remember During a Job Interview

How Sleep Can Help Your Career

How to Sleep Your Way to the Top

Did you ever think you could find a boss who would advocate taking naps during the workday? Arianna Huffington, the cofounder and editor in chief of The Huffington Post, is that businesswoman. And for good reason. In 2007, Arianna experienced a major wake-up call: she literally broke a cheekbone when she fell asleep at her desk from lack of sleep and being overworked. The moment inspired a rethinking of her priorities and the understanding that being successful begins with fundamentals, like sleep.

The passion for zzz's and research into the science of sleep led to her new book, The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life One Night at a Time.

I interviewed Arianna about how to achieve success and work-life balance, and she listed sleep as the top priority. Otherwise, "everything becomes transactional. You go through the motions — you go to your meetings, you get your to-do list. There's no joy and there's no real creativity." Arianna believes in this approach so deeply The Huffington Post now has nap pods you can book throughout the day for a rest — whenever you need it.

ADVERTISEMENT
"Sleep is of the brain, and for the brain, and by the brain."

While many workers don't have ample calendar time to catnap (or don't make time), Arianna believes even 20 minutes can restore your energy and mind. "You must recline," she said. And she leads by example. She has a glass office with a couch and makes a point of lying down for her team to see that she has to rest and recharge at times. And so they see they can follow suit. She quips it's the way to "sleep your way to the top."

It is the science behind the importance of sleep that led Arianna to the understanding that you can achieve success if you understand how important sleep is. When I asked Arianna what surprised her most about all the research she did for the book, she said, "sleep is of the brain, and for the brain, and by the brain. For a while, we thought that sleep was a kind of inactivity; sleep is actually a kind of frenetic activity where all the toxins that accumulated during the day are flushed away." So when you start the day recharged, you are more likely to succeed at the office, get that desired promotion, and prove to your team that you are well equipped to run the show!


Related
7 Life Lessons From a Young CEO
Here's How to Make Your Sluggish Workday Go (a Lot) Faster
How to Build a Company You Want to Work For, According to POPSUGAR's Founder

Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski
Join the conversation
The Sleep RevolutionArianna HuffingtonCareerInterviewSleepWellness
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Wellness
32 Surreal Travel Spots You Won't Believe Exist in America
by Macy Cate Williams
How to Make $50 in One Day
Budget Tips
7 Ways to Make $50 in a Day
by Emily Co
Could Cuddling at Night Hurt Your Relationship?
Relationships
The 1 Sleeping Tip That Will Make Your Relationship Better
by Lisa Sugar
Nasim Pedrad's Arianna Huffington on Abortion | SNL Video
Humor
SNL: "If Men Could Get Pregnant, Abortion Clinics Would Be Like Starbucks"
by Tara Block
Tattoo Regret Stories
Humor
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds