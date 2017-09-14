 Skip Nav
Career
How to Move Beyond Your Administrative Assistant Role
Budget Tips
7 Ways to Make $50 in a Day
Career
4 Lessons I Learned From Starting Over Professionally
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 1 Thing We MUST Stop Doing in Our Careers

Despite how many times we're warned not to do it, so many of us find ourselves stuck in the deep, dark hole of comparison. What starts out as an innocent browse online or random scroll on social media quickly leads to a downward spiral of negative thoughts and feelings of not measuring up. A recipe for misery, to be sure. I should know, as I struggled with this vicious comparison trap for quite some time, especially when it came to my career.

But after being sucked into the vortex of resentment and jealousy one too many times, I knew it was time to make a change, or else I would continue riding the fast track to unhappiness. And while the process of figuring out how to stop comparing yourself — and your career — to others can be tricky, I can firmly state the challenge is so worth it. So if you, too, are seeking to free your mind from comparison once and for all, march forward with the five steps below.

Related
Passion Over Profit: Why Loving What You Do Is More Important Than How Much You Make

Learn to water your own grass.
Cleanse your mind with a social media detox.
Become a better cheerleader.
Redefine who you are comparing yourself to.
Transform the negative into positive.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Career AdviceCareerWorkWellness
Join The Conversation
Job Search
10 Things Interviewers Really Want to Know When They Ask These Questions
by Emily Co
Coziest Things About Fall
Wellness
These Lovely Things Will Remind You Why Autumn Is the Coziest Season of All
by Macy Cate Williams
Things That Define Happiness
Wellness
32 Things That Define Happiness
by Nicole Yi
The Connection Between Money and Health
Wellness
How Good Health Can Increase Your Net Worth
by Luvleen Sidhu
Introvert Problems
Wellness
22 Problems That Only Real Introverts Understand
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds