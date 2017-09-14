The 1 Thing We MUST Stop Doing in Our Careers

Despite how many times we're warned not to do it, so many of us find ourselves stuck in the deep, dark hole of comparison. What starts out as an innocent browse online or random scroll on social media quickly leads to a downward spiral of negative thoughts and feelings of not measuring up. A recipe for misery, to be sure. I should know, as I struggled with this vicious comparison trap for quite some time, especially when it came to my career.



But after being sucked into the vortex of resentment and jealousy one too many times, I knew it was time to make a change, or else I would continue riding the fast track to unhappiness. And while the process of figuring out how to stop comparing yourself — and your career — to others can be tricky, I can firmly state the challenge is so worth it. So if you, too, are seeking to free your mind from comparison once and for all, march forward with the five steps below.