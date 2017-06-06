How to Stop Notifying Everyone When Updating Your LinkedIn



Do you know that every time you make a change on LinkedIn, your connections get an update of your tweaks? If you don't want your every move watched by your network, turn the notifications off. After all, not only do you want to avoid spamming your LinkedIn friends every time you change your profile picture, but you might also want to keep the timing of the changes private. Here's how to turn the notifications off:

Log into your LinkedIn account. Hover over your name on the upper-right corner of your page, and a dropdown menu should appear. Click on the settings option.

Scroll to the bottom of the page, go to the privacy controls section, and click "Turn on/off your activity broadcasts." You'll see a small pop-up that will let you check or uncheck a box that gives people updates. Uncheck the box, and save your changes.