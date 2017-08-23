 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
4 Tough Lessons I Learned About Money During My First Year Out of College​
Productivity
6 Ways to Fight the Summer Slump at Work
Money
11 Everyday Habits That Are Making You Poor

How to Be Successful at Work

The 1 Thing Professionally Successful People Do Every Day

When you're engulfed in your career and truly care about succeeding every day, it's easy to get burnt out. There's one thing that professionally successful people do every day that might surprise you: they make time for themselves.

By making time to do things you love outside of work, you are giving yourself the opportunity to have interests that aren't associated with requirements and responsibilities. Plus, you will feel much more recharged and refreshed when you head to the office. In the end, that will lead to more productivity at your job.

Does it seem impossible to make free time? First, choose a specific time you will solely dedictate to something you want to do, whether that be before work, after work, or on the weekend. Then, decide what you want to do. It could be working out, taking a cooking class, or making a DIY you've been dying to try — whatever it is, make sure it will fulfill you.

Dedicate at least three days out of the week to making time for yourself and you'll be feeling happier both inside and outside of the office. Your mind will be fresh, leading to workplace success. Do you set aside free time throughout the week? Let us know how it works for you!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Join the conversation
Self ImprovementProductivityHappinessCareerWellness
Join The Conversation
Wellness
The 365-Day Happiness Challenge Guaranteed to Change Your Life
by Macy Cate Williams
Things to Be Thankful For
Wellness
I Wrote Down Something I Was Grateful For Every Day For 8 Days, and Here's What Happened
by Zareen Siddiqui
Difference Between Stress and Anxiety
Wellness
What's the Difference Between Anxiety and Stress, and Are They Interchangeable?
by Hilary White
Things You Should Do in Your 30s
Productivity
22 Things You Need to Start Doing For Yourself in Your 30s
by Macy Cate Williams
Signs You Have a Work Best Friend
Humor
17 Signs You Have a Work BFF
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds