 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
6 Social Media Habits of Highly Professional People
Job Search
Activate Your Emotional Intelligence to Nail Your Next Job Interview
Career
5 Ways to Curb Your Work-Related Anxiety
Money
This Story of How 1 Woman Saved $30,000 in 8 Months Will Motivate You (and Crack You Up!)
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
6 Social Media Habits of Highly Professional People

Employers and recruiters absolutely look into a candidate's social media presence when considering them for jobs (and even once they've been hired!), but here's the good news: it is completely within your control to spin your public professional image in whatever way you'd like.

Rawhide.org compiled an infographic with survey results about how social media affects the job search, and the following are the top six tips gleaned from that info. When it comes to your social media presence, make like Olivia Pope and handle it.

Related
This LinkedIn Tool Will Let You Discreetly Search For a New Gig
5 Ways to Spring Clean Your LinkedIn Profile

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Social MediaLinkedInJob SearchCareer
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Career
How to Make Sure Your Day Job Doesn't Extinguish Your Creative Soul
by Kate Emswiler
Highest-Paid Internships in America
Career
Interns at These 25 Companies Earn More Than the Average American Worker
by Kate Emswiler
Haunted Places in New Orleans
Travel
by Hedy Phillips
Career
4 Pieces of Career Advice You Should Never Heed
by Bloguettes
How Can I Curb My Anxiety at Work?
Career
5 Ways to Curb Your Work-Related Anxiety
by Fairygodboss
Best Beauty Products For May 2017 | Spring Summer Shopping
Spring Beauty
by Lauren Levinson
How to Use Emotional Intelligence in a Job Interview
Job Search
Activate Your Emotional Intelligence to Nail Your Next Job Interview
by Eileen Hoenigman Meyer
Energy Muse Jewelry Founders Interview 2017
Career
How 2 Childhood Friends Harnessed the Power of Crystals and Built an Empire
by Lisa Peterson
What Is a Pain Letter?
Job Search
Instead of a Cover Letter, Try Writing a "Pain Letter"
by Kate Emswiler
Weekend Ways to Practice Self-Care
Wellness
10 Ways to Practice Self-Care This Weekend (That Don't Involve Spas)
by Nicole Yi
Who Is Natasha Case of Coolhaus?
Power Your Happy Q & A
How Losing Her Job at Disney Led Natasha Case to a New Career and Sweet Success
by Kate Emswiler
Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event Sale
Ulta Beauty
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds