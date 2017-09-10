4 Tough Lessons I Learned About Money During My First Year Out of College​

Face it: no matter how eager you are for college graduation, nothing can fully prepare you for entering the "real world." Mistakes will happen. Changes will take place. And for a while, it might seem as if you're the protagonist in a never-ending story of trial and error. But do you want to know the silver lining? Things will be OK. As I've come to realize since my own graduation, this postgrad transition is supposed to ooze with ups and downs. Because the lessons we learn from life's many hiccups make us into stronger, wiser individuals.

Or at least that's what I keep telling myself.

While I endured numerous tribulations during my first year out of college, the toughest of times always stemmed from one thing: money. In an effort to prevent you from having to learn the hard way, ahead are four important lessons I learned about money during my first year out of college.