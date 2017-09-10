 Skip Nav
Use Your Great Handwriting to Earn $50K Per Year
Employees Say This Company's Perks Save Them "Countless Hours"
How to Make Sure Your Day Job Doesn't Extinguish Your Creative Soul
4 Tough Lessons I Learned About Money During My First Year Out of College​

Face it: no matter how eager you are for college graduation, nothing can fully prepare you for entering the "real world." Mistakes will happen. Changes will take place. And for a while, it might seem as if you're the protagonist in a never-ending story of trial and error. But do you want to know the silver lining? Things will be OK. As I've come to realize since my own graduation, this postgrad transition is supposed to ooze with ups and downs. Because the lessons we learn from life's many hiccups make us into stronger, wiser individuals.

Or at least that's what I keep telling myself.

While I endured numerous tribulations during my first year out of college, the toughest of times always stemmed from one thing: money. In an effort to prevent you from having to learn the hard way, ahead are four important lessons I learned about money during my first year out of college.

Moving away from home comes at a high cost.
Understanding your cash flow is essential for financial stability.
Sometimes, it's OK to defer your 401K planning.
Pay raises aren't always what they're cracked up to be.
