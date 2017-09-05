 Skip Nav
Job Search
16 Major Dos and Don'ts at a Job Interview
Money
This Story of How 1 Woman Saved $30,000 in 8 Months Will Motivate You (and Crack You Up!)
Job Search
How to Stay Positive When Your Job Search Stalls
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Everyday Habits That Are Making You Poor

The following post was originally featured on GOBankingRates.

You know that daily latte is a habit that might not seem expensive until you do the math and find that — whoa — $3 a day adds up to more than $1,000 a year. However, your coffee shop habit probably isn't the only behavior that seems inconsequential, yet equates to big bucks over time.

In fact, you might be doing several things on a regular basis that are draining your bank account. Here are 11 common habits you need to quit if you want to save money.

Related
How to Save Money in Every Stage of Life

Making Impulse Purchases
Leaving the Lights On
Driving When You Can Walk
Buying Only Weekly Needs at the Grocery
Exceeding Your Wireless Plan's Data Limit
Eating Out For Lunch
Wasting Food
Paying Full Price For Online Purchases
Exercising at the Gym
Having Several Nightly Drinks
Smoking
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Personal FinanceMoney Saving TipsMoney
Join The Conversation
Money
Fun Ways to Teach Your Kids About Money
by Noa Hoffman
What Should I Do With Extra Money?
Money
6 Financial Experts Dish the Dirt on What They Would Do With $10,000
by Alyssa Fischer
401k Mistakes
Money
7 401(k) Mistakes All Millennials Should Avoid
by Annie Gabillet
How Can I Save Money by Using Cash?
Budget Tips
When All the World's a Cash Bar — How to Go On a Cash-Only Budget
by Alyssa Fischer
I Tracked Every Dollar I Spent For a Month — and Sh*t Got Real
Money
I Tracked Every Dollar I Spent For a Month — and Sh*t Got Real
by Alyssa Fischer
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds