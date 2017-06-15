This Browser Extension Is Perfect For "Nope"-ing Out of Awkward Work Encounters

Image Source: StockSnap / energepic.com

You know those days where you just can't with your talkative co-workers? Whether you're trying to focus on a task or simply don't feel like interacting with other humans, it can get pretty draining when Susan from accounting wants to discuss her nephew's tee-ball game for 20 minutes at a time. Enter: your new savior, the Nope | Can't Right Now extension for Google Chrome. Free for users, the extension gives you an easy out for any conversation or awkward work encounter by discreetly calling your phone at the click of a button.

So, dear friends . . . go forth and nope! You can thank us later for saving you from countless awkward moments at the office.