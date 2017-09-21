How to Save Money in Every Stage of Life

Your financial needs change drastically in each stage of life, and adjusting to the differences can be difficult. One of the most challenging adjustments to your financial life is the evolution of savings based on income level, personal commitments, and long-term goals. Priorities change over time, and it's important to reflect your ever-changing personal life in the way that you save. Here are a few simple ways to save wisely in every life stage and situation.

These tips are just a few basics to get you started on the right track — remember that for comprehensive savings plans, individual research is extremely important!

Teens to 20

As lame as it can be to live at home while your friends are moving into impressive apartments, sometimes it's better than accruing debt. If your situation allows, save on rent costs by living with family until you're financially stable enough to pay rent debt-free. Learn to say "no": This is a time in your life when many people will start asking you for a lot of things, whether it's a donation to your alumni association or to lend $20 to a friend. Get into the practice of gracefully turning others down.

Your 20s

Don't touch it! A safe amount to have on reserve is six months' pay, and if that's not possible, try to put away as much as you can. Decide your must-haves: Do you absolutely want to drive a new car within the next few years? If so, you should find ways to cut costs in other areas of your life. Is travel your main goal? Perhaps you should bike to work instead of paying for a car, insurance, and gas. Do you dream about a huge, big-budget wedding? You'd better start setting aside some bridal funds.

Your 30s

Teach them to save their money, from allowances to birthday gifts. Now is also a great time to start saving for their future college expenses! Live small: Remember that bigger isn't always better. A large house means buying more furniture, more time spent cleaning, and more distance from your family.

Your 40s

You're at an age when medical emergencies become a bit more commonplace, either for you or your older kids. It's important to have liquid funds available if something unfortunate arises. Keep on contributing to your retirement savings: It's getting closer! You should be contributing as much as you can spare into your 401k at this point in life, as well as investing elsewhere if you're interested in that.

Your 50s (and Beyond!)

Plan out the average amount that you'll need per month over the next 30-40 years, get life insurance and healthcare issues straightened out, and document everything. Make sure that you're set to retire! If not, kick retirement savings into high gear. Remember that you're entitled to catch-up contributions after the age of 50. Downsize: The older you get, the less space you'll need or want to care for. Save yourself the headache by moving into a smaller home that's more appropriate for a near-retiree.