 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
6 Tips For Easing Back Into Work After Vacation
Career
10 Ways Workaholics Can Chill Out and Work Less
Kate Middleton
How Rich Is Queen Elizabeth and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
Career
Dog Walking: The Side Hustle That Lets You Practice Pet Ownership

Things to Do After Vacation

6 Tips For Easing Back Into Work After Vacation

It's always overwhelming when you come back into the office from vacation. Your email inbox looks like something exploded in it, and the endless meetings seem to keep popping up in your calendar alerts. How in the world can you transition back from vacay bliss to the daily grind? Here are some tips to having a stress-free first day at the office when you're back from vacation:

Get in earlier

If you're not too tired, then go into work an hour earlier to get a headstart on catching up on what you've missed. You'll probably want some quiet time before fellow coworkers come in and start asking you about your holiday or requesting you to do certain things, so try to get in before they do so you won't feel overwhelmed.

Write a to-do list

One of the first things you should do when you come back from a trip is to draft a to-do list for the day. You will probably have a million tasks to do, so note them down and figure out which ones you should prioritize. You'll feel better once you start crossing each one off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deal with your emails

It's time to tackle the mountain of emails that have been piling up in your absence! Don't try to respond to them all at once, because it might be overwhelming. Delete the ones you don't need, mark the ones you need to respond to later in the day, and reply to urgent emails that need an immediate response.

Review projects

While you were absent, the office probably continued to chug along without you. Check on how the projects you're working on are doing and if there are any new developments. If someone was covering for you in your absence, then review what they've done. If necessary, make a note to give them feedback.

Check in with your boss and coworkers

Check in with your boss and coworkers as a courtesy to let them know you're back. Ask them if there are any new developments that you should be aware of.

Take it slow

The first day should be spent doing regular job duties as well as catching up on what you've missed. Try to refrain from taking on new tasks and projects on your first day back so that you're not putting too much on your plate.

Related
Get Ahead of the Game! 8 Reasons to Be Early to Work
12 Productivity Hacks From a Start-Up Founder
10 Office Hacks For Having Your Most Productive Day Ever

Image Source: StockSnap / Freestocks.org
Join the conversation
ProductivityCareerWellnessTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
LuanaG LuanaG 4 years
I love your blog!!I’m posting from Los Angeles, take a look on the windows of Rodeo Drive and our pictures in Palmdale!!   www.thegavlaks.com
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Rich Are the British Royals?
Kate Middleton
How Rich Is Queen Elizabeth and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
by GOBankingRates
How to Thrive in a Smaller Role
Productivity
3 Ways to Stay Motivated in a Smaller Work Role
by Katy Fabrie
Productivity
In Defense of "Wasting Time" — and Why It Actually Makes You a Better Employee
by Kate Emswiler
Haunted Places in New Orleans
Travel
by Hedy Phillips
Who Is Natasha Case of Coolhaus?
Power Your Happy Q & A
How Losing Her Job at Disney Led Natasha Case to a New Career and Sweet Success
by Kate Emswiler
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Pay Off Huge Debts
Money
Yes, You Can Become Debt-Free No Matter Your Income
by Jessi Fearon
Tips For Finding a New Job
Career
4 Lessons I Learned From Starting Over Professionally
by Liza Glucoft
Airline Pilot Secrets
Travel
by Hilary White
Where Is Horseshoe Bend?
Travel
The Stunning View You Get at Horseshoe Bend Is Unlike Any Other in the World
by Hilary White
Saving to Travel For a Year
Money
This Story of How 1 Woman Saved $30,000 in 8 Months Will Motivate You (and Crack You Up!)
by Amanda Holden
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds