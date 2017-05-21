 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Average Student Loan Debt in Every State
Career
Your Boss ALWAYS Notices These Things About You
Money
6 Reasons a Cruise Ship Is the Best Retirement Option
Personal Finance
8 Personal Finance Apps You Need in Your Life
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 52  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Average Student Loan Debt in Every State

The following post was originally featured on GOBankingRates.

If you know someone who's in debt, you're not alone.

From sea to shining sea, 68 percent of college students who graduated from college in 2015 had student loan debt, owing an average of $30,100, according to the Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS).

GOBankingRates looked at the student loan debt and percentage of students carrying debt in every state, except North Dakota, using a 2016 TICAS report on the student loan debt of graduates from four-year colleges. A No. 1 ranking shows the highest average debt or the highest percentage of graduates with debt; No. 50 shows the lowest. Click through to see the states where college grads face the biggest student loan bills.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Personal FinanceDebtStudent LoansMoney
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Best Personal Finance Apps
Personal Finance
8 Personal Finance Apps You Need in Your Life
by Alyssa Fischer
Viral Facebook Post About Reproductive Plans
Facebook
See Why This Woman's Facebook Rant About Baby Plans Has Gone Viral
by Rebecca Gruber
Money
A Multimillionaire Reveals the Best Thing About Being Crazy-Rich
by Kate Emswiler
Best Graduation Speeches on YouTube
YouTube
The 10 Most-Watched Graduation Speeches on YouTube Are Totally Inspiring (and Hilarious)
by Kate Emswiler
How Do I Deal With Job Rejection?
Career
Professional Rejection Is a Part of Life — Here's How to Handle It Graciously
by Eileen Hoenigman Meyer
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Student Loan Pumpkin Carving
Halloween
This Is the Absolute Scariest Pumpkin Carving You'll Ever See
by Brinton Parker
What Is a Pain Letter?
Job Search
Instead of a Cover Letter, Try Writing a "Pain Letter"
by Kate Emswiler
How Do Successful People End Their Day?
Productivity
5 Ways Successful People End Their Day
by Bloguettes
How to Have an Interview Over Skype
Career
How to Nail the Video Chat Interview
by Kate Emswiler
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds