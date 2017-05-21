The Average Student Loan Debt in Every State

The following post was originally featured on GOBankingRates.

If you know someone who's in debt, you're not alone.

From sea to shining sea, 68 percent of college students who graduated from college in 2015 had student loan debt, owing an average of $30,100, according to the Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS).

GOBankingRates looked at the student loan debt and percentage of students carrying debt in every state, except North Dakota, using a 2016 TICAS report on the student loan debt of graduates from four-year colleges. A No. 1 ranking shows the highest average debt or the highest percentage of graduates with debt; No. 50 shows the lowest. Click through to see the states where college grads face the biggest student loan bills.