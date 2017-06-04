What Do Millennials Know About Money?
What Does the Average 20-Something Know About Money?
If you haven't already heard, a lot of people think that millennials are bad at money. In fact, back in 2014, The Wall Street Journal stated that adults under the age of 35 had a savings rate of negative 2 percent.
Instead of taking that at face value, we thought we'd just ask 10 young adults in their 20s how they manage their finances and what they know about money. The results? Pretty lit.