What to Do With Your Money After Losing Your Job
Smart Money Moves to Make After Losing Your Job
The following post was originally featured on GOBankingRates.
When you have overcome the shock of losing your job — and, likely, your main source of income — organizing your finances can have a calming effect. The sooner you make a plan, the easier it will be to cope with your change of circumstances.
Despite being near the top of the list of life's biggest stressors, being fired, being demoted or seeing a change in your financial state does not have to spell doom and gloom. Recent jobs numbers from the US Department of Labor show a marked decline in unemployment, a signal that opportunities do exist for you to reclaim your space in the work force.
In the meantime, use these tactics to deal with short-term demands on your wallet and longer-term financial obligations and ease this stressful financial situation.