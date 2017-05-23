Smart Money Moves to Make After Losing Your Job

The following post was originally featured on GOBankingRates.

When you have overcome the shock of losing your job — and, likely, your main source of income — organizing your finances can have a calming effect. The sooner you make a plan, the easier it will be to cope with your change of circumstances.

Despite being near the top of the list of life's biggest stressors, being fired, being demoted or seeing a change in your financial state does not have to spell doom and gloom. Recent jobs numbers from the US Department of Labor show a marked decline in unemployment, a signal that opportunities do exist for you to reclaim your space in the work force.

In the meantime, use these tactics to deal with short-term demands on your wallet and longer-term financial obligations and ease this stressful financial situation.