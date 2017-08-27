 Skip Nav
9 Jobs For People Who Hate Small Talk
Time Is Money: The Best Financial Podcasts to Listen to While Living Your Life
How to Write a Résumé With Zero Work Experience
What Is the Net Worth of the Game of Thrones Cast?

The following post was originally featured on GOBankingRates.

Game of Thrones fans, rejoice: The seventh season of the sword-wielding, dragon-riding, politically charged fantasy drama hits HBO on July 16. There will only be seven episodes in this installment of George R.R. Martin's book-to-television adaptation, as opposed to the normal 10-episode sprint of seasons past. Season seven will be the penultimate chapter of the series, with the final season only airing six episodes in 2018 or 2019.

No matter the length, though, Game of Thrones fans will be tuning in. The season six finale drew a record high of 8.9 million viewers, according to Variety, up from 8.1 million viewers the season prior. As the season seven premiere approaches, find out more about the net worths of the characters from your favorite Game of Thrones houses — the ones who have survived, that is.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Net Worth: $16 Million
Peter Dinklage Net Worth: $15 Million
Emilia Clarke Net Worth: $13 Million
Kit Harington Net Worth: $12 Million
Lena Headey Net Worth: $9 Million
Carice van Houten Net Worth: $5 Million
Aidan Gillen Net Worth: $4 Million
Sophie Turner Net Worth: $3 Million
Maisie Williams Net Worth: $3 Million
Jacob Anderson Net Worth: $3 Million
Iain Glen Net Worth: $3 Million
Alfie Allen Net Worth: $2 Million
Isaac Hempstead-Wright Net Worth: $2 Million
John Bradley Net Worth: $1 Million
Nathalie Emmanuel Net Worth: $1 Million
Gwendoline Christie Net Worth: $500,000
