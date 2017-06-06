 Skip Nav
Free Legal Advice — Why 1 Lawyer Thinks You Should Consider a Prenup
The Biggest Financial Mistake Most American Couples Make
The Receptionist Will Weigh In on You and 4 More Secret Tips From Recruiters
A Multimillionaire Reveals the Best Thing About Being Crazy-Rich
Free Legal Advice — Why 1 Lawyer Thinks You Should Consider a Prenup

In the whirlwind of excitement leading up to your wedding day, one of the most decidedly unromantic considerations is whether or not to sign a prenup with your soon-to-be spouse. Not only is it nowhere near as fun as choosing floral arrangements or tasting cakes, it can also be uncomfortable to address the possibility of divorce, as few things dampen prewedding bliss quite like the question, "Hey, what happens if this doesn't work out?"

Still, it's wise to at least have a discussion about it and decide together, as a couple, what's right for you. We asked family lawyer Katie Kiihnl Leonard to navigate the thorny topic of prenups in the hopes of making it less intimidating.

Personal FinancePrenupWeddingMoney
