Kate Spade's Deborah Lloyd Has the Perfect Career Advice For Her 22-Year-Old Self

Long before becoming chief creative officer at kate spade new york, Deborah Lloyd got her start in fashion specializing in menswear at London's Royal College of Art. As a fledgling designer, she strategically chose to focus on menswear, as very few women were doing so — and it worked. She ultimately crossed over to womenswear and wove her way through various brands including Daniel Hechter, Kenzo, Banana Republic, and Burberry before landing at kate spade new york in 2007.

When we saw Lloyd speak on a panel at the New York Power Your Happy book tour event last Fall, we were struck by her badass confidence and her funny, straightforward career advice. It's pretty simple, really: pursue the things you enjoy without worrying so much about the money. Find people who are good at the things you don't like doing. Also: smiling will get you further than you think.

Clearly an expert on brand building and the business of fashion, Lloyd shared some of her wisdom in our Power Your Happy Q&A.