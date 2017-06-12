Mayim Bialik's Advice For Her 22-Year-Old Self: "Your Gut Instinct Is Always Right"

Power Your Happy Q&A

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self? Oh my goodness, girl! Your gut instinct is always right. With men, with the way you are treated, with things you need to speak up about. Trust your gut!

What talent or passion have you been able to use in your career in an unexpected way? What a great question. I think my underlying passion is trying to find a sense of purpose in my life no matter what I do. While I love being an entertainer, I am constantly driven by the need to find why the universe has given me the opportunities I have and how I can use those to be a positive influence in my family, in my community, and hopefully for the world at large in some way!

What is the one thing that influenced your career today? I think the one thing that influenced my career today is that there has always been someone who believes in me more than I believed in myself. First it was my mother, then it was the creator of Blossom, Don Reo. Then it was my biology tutor in high school, then it was Nancy Wayne, a neuroendocrinologist at UCLA, then it was my manager Tiffany Kuzon, and lastly, it has been my guardian angel best friend, a man who has become my creative and business partner, Immanuel Shalev. Those are the people who literally got me here and keep me remembering that I am on the right path.

What does "finding your happy" mean to you? Do you feel you've "found it"? I feel like the second I feel like I have found it, it will slip out of my hands. Finding my happy is a constant journey of always looking forward and finding ways to share with others.

What powers your happy? My religious faith

Guilty pleasure? Scotch

Favorite curse word? I don't know if it's my favorite, but I sure use "sh*t" a lot!

Happy place? The Korean spa

Heels or flats? Converse or Doc Martens, so I guess flats!

The one thing you can't leave home without? Going back three times for the things I forget each time I try and leave the house.

Favorite junk food? BBQ chips

Favorite healthy food? Tart green apples

Favorite workout? Walking in the hills where I live

Favorite splurge? Thai iced tea (vegan!)

Feel-good music? Anything Motown

Favorite thing about your appearance? All of the colors of my eyes: they are blue on the outside, green in the middle, with brown and gold flecks around the pupil

Prized possession? The wisdom of my ancestors

First thing you do when you wake up? Thank God I am alive