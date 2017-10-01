5 Reasons Sisters Make the Best Entrepreneurial Duos

Some of the most successful teams — from creative partners to business colleagues to teams on The Amazing Race — have been sibling teams, and it's easy to figure out why: siblings are naturally competitive, they can freely provide feedback, they quickly move on from arguments, and they're each other's biggest cheerleaders. They've been teammates — for better or worse — since the very beginning of their lives.

Take the sisterly duo behind the jewelry brand Dannijo, Danielle and Jodie Snyder. Growing up together in Jacksonville, FL, they "worked" together to teach themselves wirework using their cardiologist father's medical tools. Reconnecting in New York after college, the two picked up their old hobby again, creating a capsule jewelry collection for Danielle's nonprofit, Live With a Lifelong Ambition, and then they officially launched Dannijo in 2008. Today, the jewelry pieces are designed and manufactured in NYC, and the packaging is hand made in Rwanda as part of a women's empowerment partnership with Indego Africa.

The sisters-turned-business partners clearly have similar values and share a vision for their company — to the point where you might not be able to tell where the brand ends and their relationship begins. We asked Danielle to tell us why she thinks business partnerships between sisters tend to flourish, so keep reading for her insights on why this this unique bond lends itself to business success.