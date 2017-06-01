 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why I Picked a Startup Over a Corporate Job After College
Career
Radical Benefits: 11 Awesome Ways Companies Are Showing Employee Appreciation
Personal Finance
Secrets to Paying Off Student Loans — and 1 Thing You Should Never Do
Budget Tips
21 Little Ways to Save Money Every Day

Why Working at a Startup Is Better Than Going Corporate

Why I Picked a Startup Over a Corporate Job After College

I graduated college in 2012, wide-eyed and ambitious as ever. I wanted to fling myself and my new bachelor's degree into the real world and I wanted to do it fast.

Within a few weeks, I found myself at a crossroad. I had a promising interview scheduled at a major Condé Nast publication. Condé Nast had a lot to offer: competitive salary, health insurance, a large team, and of course, a world-class brand.

Just the week before, I'd met with Bridget Hilton, founder of a startup called LSTN Headphones. Her goal was to merge social enterprise and music: for every pair of headphones sold, proceeds would be donated to help provide hearing aids to someone in need.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company hadn't officially launched yet. There was no real office. There were no employees. In fact, there was no job offer. There was an opportunity for an unpaid internship with no promise of a paid position.

I canceled my interview with Condé Nast.

My decision wound up being much easier than I expected. Ultimately it all came down to my personal needs. While Condé Nast had amazing perks, they weren't the perks I needed at the age of 22.

I needed room to grow, creative control, flexible schedules and opportunity to travel. I needed to wear a dozen different hats to figure out what I loved and what I didn't. Most importantly, I needed to be part of something I believed in. I believe that what's good for business should be good for the world. And so, I gave LSTN my all.

It's been four years since I stood at that crossroad. In that time, LSTN grew from a small operation to a multimillion-dollar company with distribution around the world. We hired more employees, moved into a large office, launched new products, entered premium retailers, partnered with major brands, and most importantly, traveled around the world to help over 25,000 people hear for the first time using proceeds from our sales.

Also in that time, I grew from LSTN's first intern to its business development director.

Startup culture is completely disruptive of traditional, corporate atmospheres. We have alternative work hours; we spend less time in the office and more time traveling. We welcome new creative solutions and discourage old, tired methods. Everything winds up either being a great idea or a great lesson.

Working at a startup is a roller coaster in every sense of the word. It's not for the faint of heart and requires an immense amount of commitment. But I knew it was what I needed, and if I could go back to that crossroad, I'd make the same decision a thousand times.

Image Source: StockSnap / Andrew Neel
Join the conversation
Personal EssayStartupsCareer AdviceCareer
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Bigger Companies Pay More
Career
Want to Get Paid Better? Work at a Bigger Company
by LearnVest
Caitlyn Jenner LGBTQ Pride Personal Essay
Popsugar Pride
Pride Is the Antidote to Shame
by Caitlyn Jenner
Living With a Skin Condition
Skin Care
This Is What It's Like to Live With Birth Marks Covering Your Face and Body
by Jenna Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds