A Musical Blast From the Past: Look Back at the AMAs!

The 2017 American Music Awards are happening on Nov. 19! As we gear up for another year of stellar performances, memorable moments, and red carpet fashion, we're building the anticipation by taking a look back at the best moments from shows past. Check out the most exciting photos of our favorite stars over the years.

Madonna performed at the AMAs in a black bustier in 1998.
Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston shared a laugh backstage in 1986.
Mariah Carey performed "Through the Rain" in 2003.
Common and Mya presented an award together in 2003.
Justin Bieber gave girlfriend Selena Gomez a kiss on the cheek in 2011.
Miley Cyrus wore studded leather on stage in 2008.
Taylor Swift sang along to Jessie J's performance in 2014.
Selena Gomez and Shakira posed together on the red carpet in 2009.
Usher performed shirtless in 2002.
Rachel Zoe wore a floor-length belted gown to the 2008 show.
Heidi Klum and Fergie got close on the red carpet in 2010.
A curly-haired Mariah Carey posed in the press room with her awards in 1993.
Taylor Swift posed in a short, gold Zuhair Murad ensemble on the red carpet in 2012.
Justin Bieber performed with a gospel choir in 2010.
Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull shared a steamy moment on stage in 2014.
Katy Perry performed her hit song "Firework" in 2010.
Will Smith won two awards in 1999.
Taylor Swift accepted an AMA in 2011.
An innocent-looking Britney Spears posed on the red carpet in 1999.
Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber didn't hold back on flirtatious dance moves during their performance of "Beauty and a Beat" in 2012.
Elton John and Tim McGraw performed at the 2003 show.
The Weeknd posed with his awards in 2015.
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 hit the stage in 2007.
Ariana Grande watched the show with her grandmother, Marjorie, in 2016.
Lenny Kravitz sported an afro while performing in 2002.
Kanye West posed on the red carpet in 2008.
Britney Spears and then-beau Justin Timberlake posed backstage in 2002.
Leona Lewis and Pink hit the red carpet together in 2008.
A short-haired Faith Hill smiled for the cameras in 2001.
The boys of New Kids on the Block won an award in 1990.
Natasha Bedingfield, Christina Milian, Katy Perry, and Julianne Hough all donned gorgeous gowns on the red carpet in 2010.
Look Back SlideshowAward SeasonAmerican Music AwardsRed Carpet
