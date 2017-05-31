 Skip Nav
Andrew Garfield Lip-Syncing Whitney Houston in a Wig Deserves Your Undivided Attention
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Take Their Honeymoon Down Under in Sydney
The Royals
The Queen Ordered Charles and Diana's Divorce and More Dramatic Details You Didn't Know
Celebrity PDA
Your Heart Will Swell at the Sight of Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Together Again

Andrew Garfield Lip Syncing Whitney Houston Video 2017

Andrew Garfield Lip-Syncing Whitney Houston in a Wig Deserves Your Undivided Attention

A post shared by Michael (@mj_hewitt) on

When it comes to lip-syncing Whitney Houston, Andrew Garfield is a natural. On Tuesday, the actor surprised the audience at the drag show revue Werq the World Tour in London to perform the Grammy winner's hit "I'm Every Woman." Not only did Andrew, who attended the show with his Angels in America costars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Russell Tovey, don a curly wig for the number, but he also showed off his swift moves as he danced around the stage and did a show-stopping back flip. We're not gonna lie, we would pay good money to see him face off with his ex-girlfriend and lip-sync extraordinaire Emma Stone on Lip Sync Battle. Now who do we have to call to make that happen?

What a show, what a night! Thank you as always 🇬🇧 YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer. @lavernecox you keep doing what you're doing, you are a trailblazer, a beauty and a 💎 I LOVE YOU #werqtheworld #tour #soldout

A post shared by Michelle Visage (@michellevisage) on

