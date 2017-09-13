 Skip Nav
Halloween
13 Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Hottest Pop Culture Moments of 2017
Cults
7 Infamous Cults That Are Creepy as F*ck
Celebrity Couples
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Love Is Too Pure For This World
These Sexy Armie Hammer Pictures Will Make You Wish There Were 2 of Him

You've certainly seen Armie Hammer's gorgeous face before and thankfully, you'll probably be seeing a lot more of it come award season. While he is easily recognizable as Serena's ex on Gossip Girl, John Reid in The Lone Ranger, and the obnoxious Winklevoss twins in The Social Network, he is causing major buzz for his performance in the coming-of-age drama, Call Me by Your Name. Aside from being a well-seasoned actor, the 31-year-old actor is also incredibly easy on the eyes. From that bright smile to that gorgeous hair, it's hard not to swoon over his good looks.

