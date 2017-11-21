 Skip Nav
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
Goldie Hawn
Look Back on Goldie Hawn's Best Swimsuit Moments, From the '60s to Now
Ashlee Simpson's Daughter Is as Cute as a Button

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross can't get enough of their daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, and neither can we! The couple, who tied the knot back in August 2014, welcomed their baby girl in July 2015 and has been getting more generous lately when it comes to sharing family moments with their fans on Instagram. After posting the first photo of Jagger in September 2015, Ashlee and Evan have shared several adorable moments on social media, including a framed gift from Ashlee's son, Bronx, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz. Keep reading to see Jagger's sweetest photos so far, and then check out Jagger's precious American Music Awards appearance over the weekend.

