 Skip Nav
Kelly Ripa
7 Times Kelly Ripa Bared It All in a Bikini
The Royals
27 Utterly Charming Princess Diana GIFs
Celebrity Couples
10 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up Before Getting Married
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
All the Times Ashley Graham Slipped Into a Bikini and Looked Out of This World

Ashley Graham has been steaming up the beach, the streets, the runways, and social media for the better part of two years, and we just can't get enough. The 29-year-old stunner keeps us motivated with her inspiring quotes on body positivity and loving your curves, and her curves in a bikini are a real sight to behold. We've rounded up Ashley's best swimsuit moments in celebration of Ashley, swimsuits, and supreme body confidence.

Related
65 Snaps That Prove Ashley Graham Is Ridiculously Sexy

All the Times Ashley Graham Slipped Into a Bikini and Looked Out of This World
17
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Ashley Graham Bikini PicturesAshley GrahamBikini
Join The Conversation
Alessandra Ambrosio
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Swimsuits From Swimsuits For All
ashley graham
20 Stunning Bathing Suits From Swimsuits For All
by Julia Malacoff
Ashley Graham Swimsuits
ashley graham
Here's Where to Buy All of Ashley Graham's Sexy, Stylish Swimsuits
by Macy Cate Williams
Why Ashley Graham Doesn't Want to Be Called Plus Size
ashley graham
Ashley Graham Has a Replacement For the Term "Plus-Size" — So Please Use It
by Sarah Wasilak
Ashley Graham Swimsuits For All Red Bikini
ashley graham
There Are Cute Bikinis, Then There Are Sexy Ones — and Ashley Graham Chose the Latter
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds