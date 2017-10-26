 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Halloween
13 Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Hottest Pop Culture Moments of 2017
Colton Haynes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Ashley Judd Talks About Harvey Weinstein ABC Interview Oct.

How Ashley Judd's Famous Mom, Naomi, Encouraged Her to Bravely Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Ashley Judd is one of more than 60 women to come out with sexual misconduct allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein, and the legendary Hollywood actress spoke for the first time about her brave decision in an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer this week. In the sit-down, Ashley revealed that she prayed about whether or not to come forward with the accusations and also asked her famous mom, Naomi Judd, for advice; the country singer told her to "go get him."

Related
Celebrities Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid His Sexual-Assault Allegations

Ashley went on about her terrifying encounter with Harvey Weinstein in detail, from the layout of the hotel room she was invited up to for a business meeting to the "volley of nos" that he ignored. She also commented on fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow's decision to share her own inappropriate encounter with Weinstein. "I'm very sorry for Gwyneth," Ashley said. "I am delighted that she came forward. I think it's incredibly powerful she did. At the time, I didn't know that I knew anything." Watch the heartbreaking interview above now.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsHarvey WeinsteinViral VideosAshley Judd
Celebrity Interviews
Mila Kunis Had the Most Honest Response When Asked If Ashton Kutcher Annoys Her
by Terry Carter
Basketball Slam Dunk Gender Reveal
Viral Videos
Dad Slam Dunks at His Baby's Gender Reveal — Then Rips Off His Shirt in Celebration
by Alessia Santoro
Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks About Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Out of All 144 Episodes of Buffy, Sarah Michelle Gellar Picks Her Absolute Favorite
by Kelsie Gibson
Selena Gomez Wearing Anklets
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Bringing Back This Shoe-ccessorizing Trend From Your Youth
by Sarah Wasilak
Kelly Ripa Talks About Son's Dyslexia on Live October 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Kelly Ripa Chokes Up While Talking About Her Son's Dyslexia, Makes Ryan Seacrest Cry
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds