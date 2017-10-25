Ashton Kutcher Goes Shirtless in Rio and Maybe Reunites With Ex-Wife Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher showed off his shirtless body in a pair of black swim trunks while frolicking on the beach in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. The actor is in town for the vow renewal ceremony of famed Hollywood talent manager Guy Oseary and his wife, Brazilian model Michelle Alves; the couple first tied the knot in 2006 and share three children.

The star-studded event also brought out Guy's longtime client Madonna, as well as U2, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Rock, Dakota Johnson, and Ashton's ex-wife Demi Moore, who was spotted arriving for the bash on Tuesday. While it isn't known whether the two exchanged words, it certainly had the potential to be an awkward reunion. Ashton and Demi split in 2011, and he married his former That '70s Show costar Mila Kunis in July 2015. Ashton and Mila have two children together, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.