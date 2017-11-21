Best Gift Ideas For Kardashian Fans
25 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians (and Jenners, Too)
Whether or not you're a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it's very likely that someone in your life has a schedule that revolves around Kim's sexy selfies, Kylie's lipliner secrets, and new episodes and reruns of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. If you've got someone on your holiday shopping list who always has the family on their radar, we've got 25 perfect gift ideas.
Season 5 oversized cotton-jersey sweatshirt
$270
from Selfridges
Women's Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans
$169
from Nordstrom
ELEVENPARIS More Kim Than Kylie Tie Dye Tee
$70 $34.97
from Nordstrom Rack
PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian Satin Lace Trim Bodycon Dress
$38
from prettylittlething.us
Kylie Cosmetics In Love With The Koko + The Koko Kollection Face Palette Bundle
$75
from kyliecosmetics.com
KENDALL & KYLIE V-neck silk-satin slip dress
$305
from Selfridges
Mermaid One Piece
$99
from shopbop.com
Gold by Eau De Parfum Spray for Women (3.4 oz)
$70 $24.95
from Ice.com
Stud Marissa Embellished Swimsuit - Black
$575
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
In the Kitchen With Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites
$15
Kardashian Beauty® Multipurpose Styling Tool
$99.99
from Target
