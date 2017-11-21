 Skip Nav
25 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians (and Jenners, Too)

Whether or not you're a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it's very likely that someone in your life has a schedule that revolves around Kim's sexy selfies, Kylie's lipliner secrets, and new episodes and reruns of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. If you've got someone on your holiday shopping list who always has the family on their radar, we've got 25 perfect gift ideas.

Naked Wardrobe The NW Skirt Set
$42
from nakedwardrobe.com
Buy Now
Shany Atzmon Keeping Up iPhone 6 Case
$35
from society6.com
Buy Now
Selfish by Kim Kardashian West
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kimoji Cry Face Mouse Pad
$20
from kimoji.com
Buy Now
Yeezy
Season 5 oversized cotton-jersey sweatshirt
$270
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Yeezy Sweats & Hoodies
Good American
Women's Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans
$169
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Good American Skinny Denim
Eleven Paris
ELEVENPARIS More Kim Than Kylie Tie Dye Tee
$70 $34.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Eleven Paris Tees
PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian Satin Lace Trim Bodycon Dress
$38
from prettylittlething.us
Buy Now
H&M
Microfiber and Lace Bodysuit
$34.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Shapewear
KENDALL + KYLIE
Haven Bootie
$178
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more KENDALL + KYLIE Boots
Kylie Cosmetics In Love With The Koko + The Koko Kollection Face Palette Bundle
$75
from kyliecosmetics.com
Buy Now
Strong Looks Better Naked by Khloé Kardashian
$16
from shopdashonline.com
Buy Now
KENDALL + KYLIE
KENDALL & KYLIE V-neck silk-satin slip dress
$305
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more KENDALL + KYLIE Dresses
DASH Amazon Tuberose Candle
$20
from shopdashonline.com
Buy Now
Rebels: City of Indra by Kendall and Kylie Jenner
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Private Party
Mermaid One Piece
$99
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Private Party One-Piece Swimwear
Kim Kardashian
Gold by Eau De Parfum Spray for Women (3.4 oz)
$70 $24.95
from Ice.com
Buy Now See more Kim Kardashian Beauty Products
DASH Tassel Keychain
$95
from shopdashonline.com
Buy Now
Kimoji Savage crewneck sweatshirt
$60
from store.kimkardashianwest.com
Buy Now
Norma Kamali
Stud Marissa Embellished Swimsuit - Black
$575
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear
In the Kitchen With Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Styling Products
Kardashian Beauty® Multipurpose Styling Tool
$99.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Styling Products
Kylie JennerKendall JennerKourtney KardashianKeeping Up With The KardashiansGift GuideKim KardashianHoliday
