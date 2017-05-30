Beyoncé Rocks a Bikini While Cuddling Up to Blue Ivy on Memorial Day

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Beyoncé is getting in some quality one-on-one time with Blue Ivy before the arrival of her twins. On Memorial Day, the singer showed off their sweet mother-daughter bond in a precious snap. Wearing a blue bikini and matching sheer cover-up, Bey gave fans a sweet glimpse of her growing baby bump as she pulled her 5-year-old in close for a kiss. Blue looked equally patriotic as she donned a red, white, and blue one-piece, a blue fedora, and a gold temporary tattoo. The expectant mother certainly hasn't been shy about documenting her pregnancy since she announced the exciting news in February. Most recently, she shared snaps from her colorful and star-studded baby shower on social media.