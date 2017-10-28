 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Halloween
13 Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Hottest Pop Culture Moments of 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Beyoncé's Family Costumes Are Always on Another Level

While thousands of people across the country look forward to dressing up as Beyoncé for Halloween each year, the "Formation" singer is a master of churning out a number of iconic, memorable ensembles for her whole family (especially 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy). Whether it's an adorable tribute to Janet and Michael Jackson or Barbie and Ken realness, there's no question that the Knowles-Carter family slays every Oct. 31. We can't wait to see what they debut this year, now that there are two more family members to dress up! Take a peek at their best costumes so far.

Related
We Made a Family Scrapbook For Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy, Because Why Not
Beyoncé's Family Costumes Are Always on Another Level
2014 — Frida Kahlo and Jean-Michel Basquiat
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesJay ZBlue CarterCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity Halloween CostumesCelebrity KidsHalloween CostumesHalloweenBeyoncé Knowles
Halloween
These 8 False Eyelashes Will Make Your Halloween Costume Complete
by Sarah Siegel
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
Peter and Mariska's Family Halloween Costumes Are as Sweet as a Candy Apple
by Kelsie Gibson
Tidal X Brooklyn Concert Lineup 2017
DJ Khaled
Tidal X Brooklyn's Lineup Will Have You Scrambling For Tickets — and It's For a Good Cause
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez's Best Family Pictures on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez
The Cutest Pictures of Jennifer Lopez and Her Twins Max and Emme
by Laura Marie Meyers
Cutest Pictures of Blue Ivy Carter
Celebrity Kids
These Photos of Blue Ivy Carter Are Fit For a Scrapbook
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds