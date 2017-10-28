Beyoncé's Family Costumes Are Always on Another Level

While thousands of people across the country look forward to dressing up as Beyoncé for Halloween each year, the "Formation" singer is a master of churning out a number of iconic, memorable ensembles for her whole family (especially 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy). Whether it's an adorable tribute to Janet and Michael Jackson or Barbie and Ken realness, there's no question that the Knowles-Carter family slays every Oct. 31. We can't wait to see what they debut this year, now that there are two more family members to dress up! Take a peek at their best costumes so far.