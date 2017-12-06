You'll Spit Out Your Lemonade When You See How Much This Woman Looks Like Beyoncé

Brittany Williams is living the dream! The Detroit-based woman bears such a crazy resemblance to Beyoncé that fans are constantly asking her for photos. Brittany has over 50K followers on Instagram, and she recently told the Daily Mail that she was once chased down for a photo.

"A group of women once chased me and my friend to our car and began singing 'Single Ladies,' beating my friend's car with the heels of their shoes until we rolled down the window and took a picture with them," she recalled. "Most people are generally friendly though and just want a picture, they often say I look like a younger version of Beyoncé."

Between their similar eyebrows, hair parted down the middle, and even their passions, these two women could easily pass as sisters. Brittany admitted that the comparisons used to bother her (*gasp*), but now she's embraced the huge compliment. For Halloween this year, Brittany fully transformed into Beyoncé, recreating her "Love On Top" look from the music video.

"She sings, dances, writes, and I am gifted in the same ways; we're both strong dominant women, fearless, and God-fearing," Brittany said. "We're simply blessed to have a woman with such grace, humility, loyalty, talent, and work ethic to exist in our time. She's the example of what men should seek, and girls should become."

Read on to see Brittany's gorgeous photos, and prepare to freak out over how much she looks like Queen Bey herself.