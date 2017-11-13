All the Times Beyoncé Put Her Badass Postbaby Curves on Display This Year

Beyoncé has always been an inspiration when it comes to body positivity, but since welcoming twins this year, the singer is clearly loving her curves more than ever. Beyoncé gave birth to son Sir and daughter Rumi in June, and was back on the scene a month later, going on date nights with husband JAY-Z and hitting the town for special events.

Throughout her busy year, Bey has made sure to give fans glimpses of her personal life and enviable fashion sense via Instagram snaps and photos posted to her blog. In them, she hasn't shied away from showing off her backside in form-fitting dresses or putting her ample cleavage on display in low-cut tops — she even showed us a Spanx hack that we'll be using forever. And those Lil' Kim Halloween costumes? Iconic. To celebrate those gorgeous postbaby curves, we've rounded up all the times Beyoncé put them front and center this year.