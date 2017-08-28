Blake Lively 30th Birthday Party Pictures
Blake Lively's Birthday Celebration Included 1 of Your Favorite Pitch Perfect Stars
Blake Lively's 30th birthday celebration was so great, you could almost say it was "pitch perfect." On Sunday, the actress celebrated her big day by going out to dinner with a few of her friends, including her A Simple Favor costar Anna Kendrick. "My super sweet 16 . . . but like 14 years late," she captioned a photo of her sitting next to Anna at the table. Looks like these leading ladies are getting closer as they film their new movie! She also snapped a selfie with jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg, who shared a photo of Blake with her sparkler candles during the party. The actress also gave a hilarious warning to her friends who weren't able to attend and celebrate: "You're dead to me." While Ryan Reynolds wasn't in the picture, he did make a point to wish his wife a "happy birthday" on Instagram with a hilarious post.