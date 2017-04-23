 Skip Nav
Subscribe to the
Must Have Box
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
William, Harry, and Kate Are the Ultimate Cheerleaders at the London Marathon
Celebrity Families
29 Celebrity Baby Names That Are More Common Than You Think
Leonardo DiCaprio
A Guide to Leonardo DiCaprio's Group of Dedicated Famous Friends
Chance the Rapper
14 Times Chance the Rapper Was Also Chance the Adorable Dad
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 19  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
William, Harry, and Kate Are the Ultimate Cheerleaders at the London Marathon

Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton all stepped out for the London Marathon on Sunday. The trio — whose mental health campaign, Heads Together, is the official charity of the marathon — kicked off the race by sounding the klaxon at the start line and cheered on the racers from the sidelines. Harry threw himself into the pre-race warm up and greeted runners with warm hugs, while Will exchanged training tips and talked about previous marathon runners. Kate also got in on the fun, handing out water bottles and posing for pictures with the Heads Together team.

Related
Prince Harry Was "Very Close to a Complete Breakdown" After Princess Diana's Death

Will, Kate, and Harry are doing everything they can to improve the world's conversation about mental health, and as part of Heads Together's "#OktoSay" series, they recently sat down to talk about how the initiative has affected not only their community but their own lives as well. Kate touched on how difficult it was being a first-time mother to Prince George, and Will talked about how the campaign has helped him and his brother cope with Princess Diana's death almost 20 years later. "We have been brought closer as a result of the circumstances," he said. "You are uniquely bonded because of what we've been through."

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate MiddletonPrince WilliamPrince Harry
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
William and Harry Hanging Out With Hot British Actors Makes Anything Better
by Marcia Moody
Celebrities at Coachella 2017 Pictures
Coachella
These Snaps of Stars at Coachella Will Make You Feel Like You're at the Festival, Too
by Monica Sisavat
Pippa Middleton Wedding Plans
The Royals
Everything We Know About Pippa Middleton's Wedding
by Brittney Stephens
The Royals
11 Things You Didn't Know About Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Royal Relationship
by Brittney Stephens
William, Harry, and Kate Talk About Diana's Death Video
The Royals
by Kelsie Gibson
Celebrity Hair and Makeup at Coachella 2017
Celebrity Hair
by Emily Orofino
Anthony Bourdain Thoughts on the Unicorn Frappuccino
Food News
by Terry Carter
Prince William and Kate Middleton at Global Academy 2017
The Royals
Kate Middleton Laughs Up a Storm During an Outing With William and Harry
by Kelsie Gibson
Katy Perry Blonde Braids Controversy | April 2017
Beauty News
by Terry Carter
Lady Gaga at Coachella 2017 Pictures
Lady Gaga
by Monica Sisavat
Queen Elizabeth II at Newbury Racecourse on Birthday 2017
Queen Elizabeth II
by Brittney Stephens
L'Oréal Beauty and the Beast Collection 2017
Beauty News
Hold On to Your Gowns! This Beauty and the Beast Collection Will Leave You Twirling With Excitement
by Perri Konecky

POPSUGAR, the #1 independent media and technology company for women. Where more than 75 million women go for original, inspirational content that feeds their passions and interests.

From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights ShopStyle ShopStyle Collective
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds