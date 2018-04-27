Hats, Horses, and High Stakes — Stars at the Kentucky Derby!

 Skip Nav
The 144th Kentucky Derby officially kicks off on May 5! Horse fanatics, hat-wearing women, and spectators alike will gather at Churchill Downs for the legendary races. Celebrities like to get in on the fun too, with Kim Kardashian, Lauren Conrad, Ian Somerhalder, and then-newlyweds Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey being just a few of the names that have traveled to the South for the big event in years past.

Click through to see all the wide-brimmed toppers, bright sundresses, and star couples as we gear up for the Kentucky Derby!

In 2017, Tom Brady looked cool in his fedora and sunglasses.
Justin Hartley and his wife, Chrishell Stause, were as cute as can be in 2017.
Joey Fatone dressed to the nines in 2017.
In 2017, Kacey Musgraves attended the races with her husband, Ruston Kelly.
Josh Duhamel dressed in all blue in 2016.
Brian McKnight gave a special performance at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby gala in 2015.
Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Renay were a vision in white in 2015.
Josh Henderson made a smokin' hot appearance at a gala in 2017.
Kate Upton flashed a sweet smile at Churchill Downs in 2017.
Kid Rock and Richie Sambora performed at the Barnstable Brown gala in 2017.
Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean looked adorable in the stands in 2017.
Maren Morris was a sight for sore eyes at the Barnstone Brown gala in 2017.
Giada De Laurentiis made a colorful appearance in 2017.
Adrian Grenier looked dapper at the races in 2016.
Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, stunned on the red carpet in 2017.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt cozied up at Churchill Downs in 2008.
Niki Taylor and her husband Burney Lamar locked lips on the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby in 2011.
Zoe Saldana got close to the track in 2007.
Usher and Star Jones watched the event from a balcony in 2006.
Marisa Miller posed on her way into the Kentucky Derby in 2010.
In 2014, Meagan Camper showed off her baby bump when she and Pete Wentz walked the red carpet.
Brooke Shields brought her whole family to Kentucky for the 2009 Derby fun.
Kid Rock signed autographs on his way into the 2009 event.
Miranda Lambert brought her cowboy boots to the Derby in 2011.
Mario Lopez and a pregnant Courtney Mazza attended the 2010 races.
Miranda Lambert kept her bets a secret while checking out the races in 2012.
Rachael Leigh Cook soaked up the sun at the 2001 races.
Molly Sims dressed up in 2008.
LeAnn Rimes smiled bright in a blooming dress at the 135 Kentucky Derby in 2009.
Paris Hilton and then-boyfriend Doug Reinhardt celebrated the 2009 Derby at the Barnstable Brown Party.
Paula Patton followed the big hat trend in 2011.
