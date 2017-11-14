Celebrity Reactions to Australia Same-Sex Marriage Result
Celebrities Are Reveling in Australia's Vote For Same-Sex Marriage
Australia is celebrating after 61 percent of the country voted yes in favor of same-sex marriage. The news has reached all corners of the globe, with stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith tweeting their support for the result. See who else is cheering about Australia's decision.
