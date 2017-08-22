 Skip Nav
All the Times We've Seen Chelsea Handler's Boobs — So Far

Chelsea Handler has basically been living in a topless version of Green Eggs and Ham — much like Sam I Am, she'll go topless on a house, with a mouse, in a box, or near a fox (and even at the top of the Twitter offices). The comic and former Chelsea Lately host has been challenging Instagram's nudity guidelines by posting photos and videos of herself sans shirt over the past two years, and though she has come under fire for the racy snaps (a few of them caused her account to be suspended), there's really nothing that will stop the notoriously outspoken star from baring her boobs on social media.

However you feel about Chelsea, her brand of comedy, or her breasts, you have to admit that her topless photos are way more funny than they are scandalous — seriously, standing on top of a snow-covered mountain with no shirt on? Is it really that much more outrageous than Kim Kardashian posing on a snow-covered mountain in a fur bikini? We've rounded up all the times that Chelsea has flashed boob at us — keep reading to see the NSFW photos now.

February 2015: Chelsea let it all hang out at the top of Twitter's headquarters.
October 2014: Chelsea impersonated Russian President Vladimir Putin by riding a horse while topless.
January 2015: Chelsea went topless, this time riding a camel, in Jerusalem.
August 2014: Chelsea went topless in a gym locker room — which is actually pretty appropriate.
October 2012: Chelsea went topless in the shower with a topless Sandra Bullock — which also sort of makes sense.
October 2014: Chelsea went halfsies with the topless thing by only showing one boob, with friends, while sitting on a scooter.
December 2014: Chelsea went topless on a snowy mountaintop, while still wearing all her hiking gear.
