Chelsea Handler has basically been living in a topless version of Green Eggs and Ham — much like Sam I Am, she'll go topless on a house, with a mouse, in a box, or near a fox (and even at the top of the Twitter offices). The comic and former Chelsea Lately host has been challenging Instagram's nudity guidelines by posting photos and videos of herself sans shirt over the past two years, and though she has come under fire for the racy snaps (a few of them caused her account to be suspended), there's really nothing that will stop the notoriously outspoken star from baring her boobs on social media.

However you feel about Chelsea, her brand of comedy, or her breasts, you have to admit that her topless photos are way more funny than they are scandalous — seriously, standing on top of a snow-covered mountain with no shirt on? Is it really that much more outrageous than Kim Kardashian posing on a snow-covered mountain in a fur bikini? We've rounded up all the times that Chelsea has flashed boob at us — keep reading to see the NSFW photos now.