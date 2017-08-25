Supermodel Claudia Schiffer Rocks a Tiny White Bikini While Boating in Italy

We don't get to see much of Claudia Schiffer out and about, but the German supermodel still knows how to work a swimsuit. The 47-year-old showed off her figure in a white polka-dot bikini while relaxing on a yacht in Italy with her husband, director Matthew Vaughn, and one of their young daughters on Thursday. She was spotted sunbathing and reading a book, and at one point, she even snapped photos of the gorgeous scenery with her phone, which had a "CS" case. Though she has taken a small step back from the modeling world, Claudia recently joined a group of her fellow iconic catwalkers for a feature in Vogue's September issue. Keep reading to see her day on the water.