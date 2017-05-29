 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We Can't Even Get a Text Back, But Colton Haynes Just Got Engaged AGAIN
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Nostalgia
Baby Boom! 14 Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars Who Have Kids or Are Expecting

Colton Haynes Proposes to Jeff Leatham May 2017

We Can't Even Get a Text Back, But Colton Haynes Just Got Engaged AGAIN

A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on

Back in March, Colton Haynes got engaged to Jeff Leatham when the floral designer proposed to the Teen Wolf actor with an elaborate fireworks display on the beach, and a personalized video message from Cher. In other words, it was exactly the kind of romantic, over-the-top proposal most people can only dream of. Apparently it still wasn't enough for the adorable couple, however, because they just got engaged for the second time. Jeff shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday of him and Colton sharing a kiss by the pool, and both are rocking some serious bling. As it turns out, Colton decided to return the favor and propose right back to his fiancé.

"I SAID YES !!!" Jeff excitedly captioned the shot. "Not a bad day when you find YOUR engagement ring in a glass of vintage #domperignon and of course with Cher's 'I Got You Babe' playing in the background - I Love YOU @coltonlhaynes - Now we are both engaged baby !!! Let's get married - I Love you - Love You - Love You 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️- #doubleengaged."

Related
Colton Haynes Wants Kids "Really Soon," Teases His "Pregnancy" on Instagram

The couple first sparked dating rumors when Colton shared a snap of the two on Valentine's Day, but it wasn't until a few days later that Colton confirmed their romance. Along with a selfie of him and Jeff in bed, Colton gushed, "It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham ❤️❤️❤️#WhatMoviesAreMadeOf." Congrats to the happy couple . . . again!

Join the conversation
Colton HaynesCelebrity Engagement RingsJeff LeathamCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes's Tweets About Anxiety Run Deeper Than You Think
by Ryan Roschke
Pink and Carey Hart Proposal Story
Celebrity Engagements
Pink and Carey Hart Have One of the Best Celebrity Proposal Stories, Hands Down
by Brittney Stephens
Colton Haynes Talks About Wanting Kids March 2017
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes Wants Kids "Really Soon," Teases His "Pregnancy" on Instagram
by Brittney Stephens
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes Is Engaged
by Monica Sisavat
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Kate Mara's Engagement Ring
Kate Mara
Kate Mara's All Dressed Down, but Her Sparkling Engagement Ring Can't Be Missed
by Marina Liao
Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Aren't Sexy
Halloween
Stars Prove Sexy Isn't Always Better on Halloween!
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Grant Gustin and LA Thoma Pictures
Grant Gustin
The Sweetest Pictures of Grant Gustin and His Fiancée, LA Thoma
by Kelsie Gibson
Does Rachel Get Engaged on The Bachelorette?
Celebrity Engagements
Congratulations to New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay — She's Engaged!
by Maggie Pehanick
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Margot Robbie's Engagement Ring
Margot Robbie
Once You Zoom In on Margot Robbie's Engagement Ring, Good Luck Concentrating on Anything Else
by Marina Liao
Colton Haynes's Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes's Halloween Costumes Just Keep Getting Better and Better
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds