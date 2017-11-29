 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The 27 Most Precious Prince William and Prince George Moments
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Kids
Breaking Down the Branches of Diana Ross's Fabulous Family Tree
Victoria's Secret
33 Must-See Moments From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 27 Most Precious Prince William and Prince George Moments

What better way to get your royals fix than by rounding up the sweetest moments between Prince William and his firstborn, Prince George? The royal daddy-son duo has shared plenty of adorable moments throughout the little prince's life and showed off their sweet bond during the family's eight-day tour of Canada and on Christmas Day in 2016. Take a look at their cutest snaps here!

Related
Here's Prince George Smushing His Face Up Against a Plane Window, LOL
When He Was a Proud First-Time Dad
When They Took in Some of the Sights Together in Canada
When He Helped Encourage George's Love of Aviation
When They Both Had Hair Trouble in the Wind
When He Made Sure That George Didn't Trip and Fall
When He Taught George How to Greet the People
When They Posed For the Cutest Royal Stamp
When He Held Onto George on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace
When He Teased George With a Huge Stuffed Animal
When He Gave George a Sweet Kiss
When They Were a Picture-Perfect Family
When They Goofed Around When Nobody Was Looking
When He Laughed at George's Australian Antics
When They Had Matching Waves — and Outfits!
When They Had Similar Facial Expressions
When He Got Down on George's Level
When He Laughed Off George's Teething Methods
When He Showed Off George at His Christening
When He Checked Out the Airplanes With George
When He Looked Sweetly at His Newborn Son
When He Showed George a Bilby in Australia
When He Showed George a Butterfly
When He Wrangled a Wiggly George
When He Showed George Love on Princess Charlotte's Birthday
When They Bonded at Princess Charlotte's Christening
When George Went in For a Bear Hug
When They Walked Out of Church Hand in Hand on Christmas
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Prince GeorgeThe RoyalsCelebrity KidsPrince William
The Royals
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement News Has the Internet Royally Freaking Out
by Lucy Kenny
Best Pictures of Prince George
Prince George
The 58 Cutest Pictures of Prince George
by Laura Marie Meyers
Prince George's Best Facial Expressions
Prince George
The Many Adorable Faces of Prince George
by Lauren Turner
Kate Middleton's Best Jewelry Gifts From the Royal Family
The Royals
The 18 Most Stunning Pieces of Jewelry Kate Middleton Has Received From the Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
What Do the British Royals Eat?
The Royals
A Former Royal Chef Reveals the Eating Habits of Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and More
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds