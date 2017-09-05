 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum Solidifies His DILF Status by Stepping Out With His 2 Sons in France
The Royals
Prince William Says Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Is "Very Good News"

Demi Lovato Sexy Instagram Selfie September 2017

If Demi Lovato's Latest Selfie Proves Anything, It's That She Has No Bad Angles

Demi Lovato's Instagram is getting hotter by the minute. Last month, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, whose feed is normally filled with photos of her outfits and intense workouts, made us stop in our tracks when she shared a sexy selfie in all-white lingerie. Now, Demi has done it again, this time sharing an equally sexy snap with just a bit more clothes on.

Demi perfectly captured her body in all its glory on Tuesday with a photo on her Instagram Story that made us all but fall off our chairs. Demi looked smoking hot in a white t-shirt, black short shorts, a plaid shirt wrapped around her waist, and white Yeezys. While she's been busy promoting her new album, Tell Me You Love Me, she's also making sure the world knows that this sultry and sexy side is here to stay.

Image Source: Instagram user ddlovato
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsEye CandyDemi Lovato
Join The Conversation
Demi Lovato
A Look Back at Demi Lovato's Dating History
by Celia Fernandez
Demi Lovato Fitness Inspiration
Demi Lovato
23 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive and Confident Workout Pictures
by Macy Daniela Martin
Scariest Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Halloween
15 Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Came From Your Nightmares
by Ryan Roschke
Demi Lovato Album Details 2017
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato's New Album Name and Release Date Have Us on the Edge of Our Seats
by Celia Fernandez
Demi Lovato "Tell Me You Love Me" Song Review
Demi Lovato
Why Is Everyone Sleeping on Demi Lovato's Incredible New Single?
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds