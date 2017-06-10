 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Drew Barrymore's Many Tattoos Completely Capture Her Rebellious Spirit
Celebrity Couples
10 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up Before Getting Married
Lea Michele
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera
Celebrity Facts
29 Celebrity Pairs Who Actually Used to Live Together
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Drew Barrymore's Many Tattoos Completely Capture Her Rebellious Spirit

As one of the coolest celebrity women of the 1990s, Drew Barrymore had what some may call a "rebellious streak." She was dating lots of hot guys; she was posing for Playboy; and she was flashing her boobs to David Letterman. She palled around with Courtney Love and was rumored to have had a fling with Sassy and Jane founder Jane Pratt. She was (and still is) a real badass — which is something that is evident in her many tattoos. Scroll through for a look at all of Drew's ink, including her most recent design, which pays tribute to her two adorable daughters.

Related
25 Things You Didn't Know About Drew Barrymore

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity TattoosDrew Barrymore
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Friendships
Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore Have Been Friends Longer Than Most Stars Have Been Married
by Monica Sisavat
Celebrity Tattoo Pictures
Celebrity Tattoos
The Ultimate Celebrity Tattoo Gallery
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Drew Barrymore and Daughter Frankie Look-Alike Photo 2017
Drew Barrymore
Proof That Drew Barrymore and Daughter Frankie Are Twins
by Caitlin Hacker
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Relationship Details
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller's Love Story Can Be Traced Back to 1 Tweet
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Bruno Mars Dated?
Bruno Mars
3 Women Bruno Mars Liked Just the Way They Are
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds