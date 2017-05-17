May We All One Day Be as Carefree as Emily Ratajkowski in These Bikini Photos

 Skip Nav
It's a truth universally acknowledged that few people on earth can do anything half as well as Emily Ratajkowski can rock a bikini. The 25-year-old model and body-positivity champion arrived in Cannes, France, ahead of the annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, where she and a friend wasted no time in hopping off a boat and heading straight for the pool. Wearing a strappy sea green suit, she whipped out her iPhone for an impromptu photo shoot that we have no doubt we'll be seeing on Instagram soon. The sun-filled trip follows her recent NSFW jaunt to Mexico, and a sweet beach day in Malibu, CA, with boyfriend Jeff Magid back in March.

