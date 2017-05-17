 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
NSFW: All the Times Emily Ratajkowski Made a Movement Out of Going Nude
Jane Birkin
53 Cannes Film Festival Photos That Will Take You Way, Way Back
Emily Ratajkowski
May We All One Day Be as Carefree as Emily Ratajkowski in These Bikini Photos
The Handmaid's Tale
21 of the Smolderiest Pictures of Your Handmaid's Tale Crush, Max Minghella
Taylor Swift
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 25  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
NSFW: All the Times Emily Ratajkowski Made a Movement Out of Going Nude

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to showing skin, and we love her for it. The nearly 26-year-old model — who starred in Gone Girl, We Are Your Friends, and Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" video — frequently shares photos of herself in the buff on social media and has made insightful statements about sexuality. Back in February 2016, she penned an essay for Lenny Letter in which she discussed women's rights to embrace their sexuality in whatever way they choose. "Where can girls look to see women who find empowerment in deciding when and how to be or feel sexual?" she wrote. "Even if being sexualized by society's gaze is demeaning, there must be a space where women can still be sexual when they choose to be." Take a look at all the times Emily made a movement out of going nude.

Related
Each and Every Star Baring It All on Instagram This Year

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Emily RatajkowskiCelebrity InstagramsNSFW
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
by Kelsie Gibson
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Cute Instagram Posts
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Cutest Pictures
Jim Parsons
by Monica Sisavat
Kaia Gerber Marc Jacobs Daisy
Beauty Interview
by Kirbie Johnson
Celebrity Wedding Pictures 2017
Celebrity Couples
Wedding Bells: 13 Celebrity Couples Who've Already Said "I Do" This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Fall TV
Mayans MC: Get All the Details on the Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Series
by Laura Marie Meyers
Fried Chicken Doughnut From Root & Bone NYC
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram Photos For Apple's Birthday 2017
Mother's Day
by Monica Sisavat
Jennifer Lopez's WCW Post For Her Daughter
Jennifer Lopez
by Kelsey Garcia
Emily Ratajkowski Red One-Piece Swimsuit December 2016
Emily Ratajkowski
If You Prefer Emily Ratajkowski's Bikinis, You Obviously Haven't Seen Her Baywatch Suit
by Sarah Wasilak
Emily Ratajkowski Topless Cannes Instagram 2017
Emily Ratajkowski
by Sarah Wasilak
Emily Ratajkowski Makeup Look at the Met Gala 2017
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Edgy Eyeliner Is Ridiculously Wearable
by Nancy Einhart
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds