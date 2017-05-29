Emmy Rossum Weds Mr. Robot Creator Sam Esmail in Intimate NYC Ceremony

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail are married! The pair got engaged in August 2015 after two years of dating, and made their relationship official on Sunday when they tied the knot at the east 55th street Conservative Synagogue in NYC. The Shameless actress wore a stunning, off-the-shoulder white gown (just like we thought she would!), while Sam — who writes and executive produces Mr. Robot — stepped out in a classic black suit. People reports that the ceremony was "intimate," and included A-list guests like Robert Downey Jr., William H. Macy, Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Hilary Swank. Congratulations to the happy couple!