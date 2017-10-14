 Skip Nav
You Definitely Won't Be Sulkin' When You See These Sexy Photos of Gregg Sulkin

Gregg Sulkin has been making us swoon since he debuted as Alex Russo's werewolf boyfriend on Wizards of Waverly Place, but the actor has undergone quite the glow up since his Disney days. Now 25 years old, Gregg has starred on shows like Pretty Little Liars and MTV's Faking It and has another TV stint on the way: a role in the new Hulu series Marvel's Runaways. It's easy to see why Gregg has such a devoted fan base — besides his badass acting skills and captivating onscreen presence, he's undeniably drop-dead sexy, with washboard abs I'd gladly scrub my clothes on and a smile so dazzling that you'll reach for your sunglasses. Oh, and did we mention he has a British accent? Yep, there's that. In case you're on the hunt for a new #MCM, the 29 flame-emoji-worthy Instagram pictures of Gregg ahead should certainly convince you that he's the perfect candidate.

