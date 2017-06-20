 Skip Nav
Gwyneth Paltrow Soaks Up the Sun in a Bikini During a Yacht Day in St. Tropez
Gwyneth Paltrow Soaks Up the Sun in a Bikini During a Yacht Day in St. Tropez

Gwyneth Paltrow put her toned figure on display in a tiny black two-piece during a day on the water in St. Tropez on Sunday. The actress was spotted on a luxury yacht, striking a sexy post as she soaked up the sun. Just a couple of months ago, Gwyneth flaunted her physique at the beach when she took a romantic getaway to Mexico with boyfriend Brad Falchuk. Gwyneth has been in the South of France for the Cannes Lions event and during a panel discussion on Tuesday, she admitted to "trolling" Goop readers with over-the-top products offered on the site. "We'll link to a $15,000 gold dildo just to troll people," Gwyneth said. "It's fun. We look for products that will create that kind of reaction." We'll say.

All the Times You Just Couldn't Relate to Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Bikini PicturesCelebrity VacationsSummerBikiniGwyneth Paltrow
