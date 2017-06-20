Gwyneth Paltrow Soaks Up the Sun in a Bikini During a Yacht Day in St. Tropez

Gwyneth Paltrow put her toned figure on display in a tiny black two-piece during a day on the water in St. Tropez on Sunday. The actress was spotted on a luxury yacht, striking a sexy post as she soaked up the sun. Just a couple of months ago, Gwyneth flaunted her physique at the beach when she took a romantic getaway to Mexico with boyfriend Brad Falchuk. Gwyneth has been in the South of France for the Cannes Lions event and during a panel discussion on Tuesday, she admitted to "trolling" Goop readers with over-the-top products offered on the site. "We'll link to a $15,000 gold dildo just to troll people," Gwyneth said. "It's fun. We look for products that will create that kind of reaction." We'll say.