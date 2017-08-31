 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Celebrity PDA
That's Amore! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sneak In PDA During Their Day at Sea in Italy
The Royals
Princess Diana's Precious Childhood Photos Will Put a Huge Smile on Your Face
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman

I'm just going to come out and say it: Hugh Jackman is incredibly sexy. Whether he's donning Wolverine's signature sideburns or clean-shaven and dressed in a tux, the 48-year-old actor always manages to make our hearts beat a little faster when he steps out on the red carpet. Aside from being insanely attractive and talented, he's also a devoted husband and family man. Seriously, the way he looks at his wife Deborra-Lee Furness is the sweetest thing. What can we say? He really is the perfect package. Get ready to have your crush intensified times 50 as you look back at some of his best moments over the years.

Related
11 Glorious Photos of Hugh Jackman's Bare Chest, Just Because

Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Eye CandyHugh Jackman
Join The Conversation
The Greatest Showman
by Kelsie Gibson
How Did Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Meet?
Hugh Jackman
The Adorable Reason Hugh Jackman Ignored His Wife For a Week When They First Met
by Kelsie Gibson
Hugh Jackman 2013 Interview at Zurich Film Festival
Hugh Jackman
Relive That Awkward Moment When Hugh Jackman Humiliated His Former Student on the Red Carpet
by Monica Sisavat
Hugh Jackman Anniversary Photo With Wife 2017
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman Celebrates 21st Wedding Anniversary With Wife Deborra-Lee Furness
by Caitlin Hacker
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Marriage Quote 2017
Hugh Jackman
The 1 Thing Hugh Jackman and His Wife Do on Sundays to Strengthen Their Marriage
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds