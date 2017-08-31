Just a Ton of Sexy Photos of Hugh Jackman

I'm just going to come out and say it: Hugh Jackman is incredibly sexy. Whether he's donning Wolverine's signature sideburns or clean-shaven and dressed in a tux, the 48-year-old actor always manages to make our hearts beat a little faster when he steps out on the red carpet. Aside from being insanely attractive and talented, he's also a devoted husband and family man. Seriously, the way he looks at his wife Deborra-Lee Furness is the sweetest thing. What can we say? He really is the perfect package. Get ready to have your crush intensified times 50 as you look back at some of his best moments over the years.

